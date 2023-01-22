 Skip to content

Naval Battle Online update for 22 January 2023

Version 4.8

Build 10377396

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chat ban system bot adjusted.
Speed stone bug was fixed.
The fleet island acquisition limit has been reduced to 4 and its structure has been changed.
The player profile has been adjusted.
Added two-person private chat.
Winter event has been removed.
Added new ships in the Naval Market.
Elite farm downtime increased to 2 hours.
When the bonus map is not completed, you can continue from where you left off.
Added new languages (Polish and Spanish). More languages will come.
Fleet tower damage decreased and costs increased.
Some bugs have been fixed.

