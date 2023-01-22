Dev Blog 5: Our First Regular Update v0.1.010!

gnore the weird version number. Once you’ve done that, you can notice a number of gameplay changes, aesthetic improvements, story improvements, AI improvements and more.

The full list of changes in this update is down below!

Improvements:

New visual indicator for showing damage to walls.

New asset for the arrow that is used to go from one region to another.

AI uses more ranged attacks now.

Macedonian manpower has been nerfed.

Warning that all unsaved data will be lost has been added to the battle screen after pressing the ‘Exit to Main Menu’ button from there.

Replaced the placeholder ‘Confirm building’ Icon with a much better icon.

Tutorial clips have been updated. They were ancient.

Bug Fixes:

Bug that lets the player sometimes use the enemy units to attack other enemy units has been fixed. Phew…

Bug when selecting ‘No’ on the retire option has been fixed.

Random events with battles were not starting the battles correctly. This has been fixed.

Icon for Alexandria was getting cut around the edges. That’s been fixed.

Fixed a bug where the birds on the regional maps froze.

Hopefully these changes don’t impact anyone’s saved games. If they do, please let us know. (Yes, you can keep the Macedonian manpower you accumulated - they just won’t be going up at such a high speed anymore).