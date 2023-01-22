Update, Version 20230122 Happy the Year of the Rabbits

English
############Content##############
[Tombstone]The system now supports non-targeting spell cards
[Tombstone]New Card: Life Potion(1L) （Cost: 2, Heal you for 6 HP.）
[Tombstone]New Card: Bunny (Cost:1 ATK:1 HP:1 Charge!)
[Tombstone]New Card: Year of the Rabbit. (Cost: 5, Fill Your Side with Bunnies.)
[Tombstone]Taught AI how to use non-targeting spell cards.
简体中文
############Content##############
【墓石牌】加入了对非指向性法术牌的支持
【墓石牌】新卡牌：生命药水（1L）（花费：2， 治疗你6点生命。）
【墓石牌】新卡牌：兔子 （花费：1 攻击：1 生命：1 冲锋！）
【墓石牌】新卡牌：兔年快乐（花费：5，在你的场上填满兔子。 (✺ω✺)）
【墓石牌】教会了AI如何使用非指向性法术牌。
Changed files in this update