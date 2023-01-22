Patch 1.91 Balancing Adjustments

Commanders,
We've been closely monitoring feedback and our latest update includes a number of changes to improve the general balance experience across the campaign.
GENERAL
- Megaflesh wing boss now approaches the command center from the rear so nearby turrets can engage
- The tactical drone now unlocks automatically at experience level 5 without the need for tech points
MAPS
- Starting credits on Neptune increased from 480 to 500 (Normal mode)
- Starting credits on Uranus increased from 530 to 540 (Normal mode)
- Starting credits on Carrier departure increased from 645 to 665 (Normal mode)
- Starting credits on Asteroid Mining increased from 1020 to 1035 (Nightmare mode)
TURRETS
- Gatling gun base / charged attack damage increased a small amount against all armor types
- Uranium artillery base / charged attack increased a small amount against weak / tough armor
- Napalm charged attack pool duration extended from 8 to 12 seconds
- Machine gun rocket pods now fire an additional 2 rocket volleys when the charged attack is activated
AUDIO
- Gatling gun firing audio reduced
Thank you to everyone who reported feedback so far.
Good luck and have fun!
