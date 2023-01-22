Patch 1.91 Balancing Adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 10377346 · Last edited 22 January 2023 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Commanders,

We've been closely monitoring feedback and our latest update includes a number of changes to improve the general balance experience across the campaign.

GENERAL

Megaflesh wing boss now approaches the command center from the rear so nearby turrets can engage

The tactical drone now unlocks automatically at experience level 5 without the need for tech points

MAPS

Starting credits on Neptune increased from 480 to 500 (Normal mode)

Starting credits on Uranus increased from 530 to 540 (Normal mode)

Starting credits on Carrier departure increased from 645 to 665 (Normal mode)

Starting credits on Asteroid Mining increased from 1020 to 1035 (Nightmare mode)

TURRETS

Gatling gun base / charged attack damage increased a small amount against all armor types

Uranium artillery base / charged attack increased a small amount against weak / tough armor

Napalm charged attack pool duration extended from 8 to 12 seconds

Machine gun rocket pods now fire an additional 2 rocket volleys when the charged attack is activated

AUDIO

Gatling gun firing audio reduced

Thank you to everyone who reported feedback so far.

Good luck and have fun!