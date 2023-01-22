 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

King's Hand update for 22 January 2023

Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10377334 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The board perspective has been remade. This means if that your pieces will be now always on the bottom of the screen (like every other chess game). If you don't like this feature, you can always change perspective by pressing F2.
  • Added emoticons to increase the game's toxicity.
  • You can only exchange card per match.
  • Fixed a missing material issue for the Winter Pack.
  • Fixed a bug where exchanging one pawn for card would sometimes not work.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2249891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link