- The board perspective has been remade. This means if that your pieces will be now always on the bottom of the screen (like every other chess game). If you don't like this feature, you can always change perspective by pressing F2.
- Added emoticons to increase the game's toxicity.
- You can only exchange card per match.
- Fixed a missing material issue for the Winter Pack.
- Fixed a bug where exchanging one pawn for card would sometimes not work.
King's Hand update for 22 January 2023
Patch 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
