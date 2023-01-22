Bug Fix: Darkness Damage blessing now is triggered correctly.
Bug Fix: Gorillas stone attacks can no longer be defended with shields.
Bug Fix: Concurrent Skill Power Exception. (This bug came back because of Crispy Crash fix)
Bug Fix: Choke will now always be applied, unless the enemy is immune to stuns e.g Phase 2 transformation of gorilla.
Balance: Choke now is applied immediately (before it was after 0.25sec), choke can not be applied until enemy recovered from choke stun.
Balance: Lightning sword now adds +3 STR instead of +3 INT.
Improvement: Added a new choke particle effect.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 22 January 2023
Patch 33
