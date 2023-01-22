- Added swimming around coastal regions.
- Added a new quest to the Tarnmill Harbor region.
- Updated the highlights of entities.
- Extended the forests around Tarnmill.
EPICA update for 22 January 2023
Early Access Patch 1.9.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
