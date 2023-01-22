 Skip to content

EPICA update for 22 January 2023

Early Access Patch 1.9.1

Build 10377232

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added swimming around coastal regions.
  • Added a new quest to the Tarnmill Harbor region.
  • Updated the highlights of entities.
  • Extended the forests around Tarnmill.

