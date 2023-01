Share · View all patches · Build 10377220 · Last edited 22 January 2023 – 11:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Today's additions will be a short one but an important one:

Fixed some really small issues

Set player starting ability to Lighting Strike as it goes better with the starting weapon of axe

Implemented Aim Assist for Gamepad

The game's demo is also being finished it only waits for the approval of Steam.

Have fun!