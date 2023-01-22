 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 22 January 2023

Update 1/22/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
You can no longer see the tops of a couple of Citadel mages after a certain cutscene
Fixed various movement issues in cutscenes
Corrected some typos around Xellos
Fixed bounty quest list that appears in chapter 4
Corrected Chapter 5 bounty list (You can now only get the Top 10 most wanted from Haven Magistrate)
Lefa will now be in the Anubian Catacombs if you are on Xellos questline
Freija will no longer disappear in the Citadel if you decide not to take her to the Seat of the High Priest
Lefa will no longer stand at the exit of the Validian Generator if you don’t take her with you
Beating the game on Xellos path will now give the correct Achievement

Content Additions
Added some better cutscene movements to the Lycurgus Xellos Citadel scene
Added a Lefa quip if you talk your way out of fighting some Citadel mages

