Update 1/22/2023

Bug Fixes

You can no longer see the tops of a couple of Citadel mages after a certain cutscene

Fixed various movement issues in cutscenes

Corrected some typos around Xellos

Fixed bounty quest list that appears in chapter 4

Corrected Chapter 5 bounty list (You can now only get the Top 10 most wanted from Haven Magistrate)

Lefa will now be in the Anubian Catacombs if you are on Xellos questline

Freija will no longer disappear in the Citadel if you decide not to take her to the Seat of the High Priest

Lefa will no longer stand at the exit of the Validian Generator if you don’t take her with you

Beating the game on Xellos path will now give the correct Achievement

Content Additions

Added some better cutscene movements to the Lycurgus Xellos Citadel scene

Added a Lefa quip if you talk your way out of fighting some Citadel mages