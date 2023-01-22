Patch v0.52.15ea - 22 January 2023

- Buffed very slightly the first boss of adventure 7
- Reduced the probability of obtaining a wildcard when killing enemies.
- Now you can only put a maximum of 3 dungeons on the map.
- Each dungeon now provides 2 cards and has a maximum of 3 uses before disappearing.
- Maximum defense is now 70 (100 when paladin is active).
- Hysteria and Bonk can no longer be combined (this was unintentional and produced an incredibly powerful effect).
- Added option in the options menu to disable auto-pause after a combat.
