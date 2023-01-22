 Skip to content

Neko Loop update for 22 January 2023

Patch v0.52.15ea - 22 January 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10377149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Buffed very slightly the first boss of adventure 7
  • Reduced the probability of obtaining a wildcard when killing enemies.
  • Now you can only put a maximum of 3 dungeons on the map.
  • Each dungeon now provides 2 cards and has a maximum of 3 uses before disappearing.
  • Maximum defense is now 70 (100 when paladin is active).
  • Hysteria and Bonk can no longer be combined (this was unintentional and produced an incredibly powerful effect).
  • Added option in the options menu to disable auto-pause after a combat.

