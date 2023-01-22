 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bodies of Water (VR) update for 22 January 2023

1/22/2023 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10377145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a small corruption bug that was affecting the Night Dive map and stopping it from performing correctly.

Cheers :)

Changed files in this update

Bodies of Water (VR) Content Depot 1639481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link