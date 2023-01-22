White orb now has a faster firing rate.
Red orb now only fires 4 orbs. Amount count to cast 4.
Green Orb now has amount to cast set to 10.
Added waterfall in one of the last stages.
Added a new enemy in one of the last stages.
Every sound has been equalized to 0.5.
Pitch Silent update for 22 January 2023
Weapon Changes/New Enemy/Sound Equalization
