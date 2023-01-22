 Skip to content

Pitch Silent update for 22 January 2023

Weapon Changes/New Enemy/Sound Equalization

Share · View all patches · Build 10377093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

White orb now has a faster firing rate.
Red orb now only fires 4 orbs. Amount count to cast 4.
Green Orb now has amount to cast set to 10.
Added waterfall in one of the last stages.
Added a new enemy in one of the last stages.
Every sound has been equalized to 0.5.

