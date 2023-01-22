Papilio 2.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10377079 · Last edited 22 January 2023 – 11:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey Beekeepers!

A small update to celebrate the Lunar New Year by (finally) adding Chinese as a new language option to the game!

Plus a few little fixes while I was there (as a treat)

新年好!

~ Ell

Changes

Added Chinese! 新年好 <3

Various performance tweaks, mainly for consoles, but PC should also benefit

Moved shop button on NPCs to be more gamepad friendly

Crash Fixes

Fixed the "Unable to find instance sc_butterfly_despawn" crash

Multiplayer

Fixed changing a habitat's species not syncing with other players

Bug Fixes

Fixed not being able to use the net on the computer when using a gamepad

Fixed not being able to interact with Moth(ense) when using a gamepad

Fixed not being able to use the net on the Hivemother's door when using a gamepad (r u sensing a theme)

Fixed pinned menus still using their pinned position if you switch to a gamepad

Modding