APICO update for 22 January 2023

Papilio 2.2.0

Papilio 2.2.0

Hey Beekeepers!

A small update to celebrate the Lunar New Year by (finally) adding Chinese as a new language option to the game!

Plus a few little fixes while I was there (as a treat)

新年好!

~ Ell

Changes
  • Added Chinese! 新年好 <3
  • Various performance tweaks, mainly for consoles, but PC should also benefit
  • Moved shop button on NPCs to be more gamepad friendly
Crash Fixes
  • Fixed the "Unable to find instance sc_butterfly_despawn" crash
Multiplayer
  • Fixed changing a habitat's species not syncing with other players
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed not being able to use the net on the computer when using a gamepad
  • Fixed not being able to interact with Moth(ense) when using a gamepad
  • Fixed not being able to use the net on the Hivemother's door when using a gamepad (r u sensing a theme)
  • Fixed pinned menus still using their pinned position if you switch to a gamepad
Modding
  • Fixed custom menu change event not firing on standard change event triggers

