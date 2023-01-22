Papilio 2.2.0

Hey Beekeepers!
A small update to celebrate the Lunar New Year by (finally) adding Chinese as a new language option to the game!
Plus a few little fixes while I was there (as a treat)
新年好!
~ Ell
Changes
- Added Chinese! 新年好 <3
- Various performance tweaks, mainly for consoles, but PC should also benefit
- Moved shop button on NPCs to be more gamepad friendly
Crash Fixes
- Fixed the "Unable to find instance sc_butterfly_despawn" crash
Multiplayer
- Fixed changing a habitat's species not syncing with other players
Bug Fixes
- Fixed not being able to use the net on the computer when using a gamepad
- Fixed not being able to interact with Moth(ense) when using a gamepad
- Fixed not being able to use the net on the Hivemother's door when using a gamepad (r u sensing a theme)
- Fixed pinned menus still using their pinned position if you switch to a gamepad
Modding
- Fixed custom menu change event not firing on standard change event triggers
Changed files in this update