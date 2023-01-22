 Skip to content

Breadbox update for 22 January 2023

Update - Drag and drop a disk, tape or cart to attach.

22 January 2023

  • Drag and drop the floppy disk into the drive.
  • Drag and drop the tape into the cassette unit.
  • Drag and drop the cartridge into the cartridge slot.
  • A swipe out removes a disk, tape, or cart from a drive, cassette unit, or cartridge slot.
  • Show the name of the disk, tape, cart or book in the status bar when the mouse pointer is over it.
  • Plus some other small changes and bug fixes.

