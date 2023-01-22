- Drag and drop the floppy disk into the drive.
- Drag and drop the tape into the cassette unit.
- Drag and drop the cartridge into the cartridge slot.
- A swipe out removes a disk, tape, or cart from a drive, cassette unit, or cartridge slot.
- Show the name of the disk, tape, cart or book in the status bar when the mouse pointer is over it.
- Plus some other small changes and bug fixes.
Breadbox update for 22 January 2023
Update - Drag and drop a disk, tape or cart to attach.
