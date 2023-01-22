MINOR REBALANCE, SMALL FIXES

-Fixed a bug where you'd get a victory after killing the second-to-last AI Mandrillian instead of the actual last one

-Halved the HP for AI Mandrillian's damage reduction canisters: they're still hard to hit, but it should feel less frustrating and more rewarding to actually land shots on them

-Updated the Item Spawner Sentry Turret to be equally targeted by the AI Mandrillians as the regular one

-Fixed Robot's sprint footstep notifs appearing under the minimap