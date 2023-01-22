-Fixed a bug where you'd get a victory after killing the second-to-last AI Mandrillian instead of the actual last one
-Halved the HP for AI Mandrillian's damage reduction canisters: they're still hard to hit, but it should feel less frustrating and more rewarding to actually land shots on them
-Updated the Item Spawner Sentry Turret to be equally targeted by the AI Mandrillians as the regular one
-Fixed Robot's sprint footstep notifs appearing under the minimap
Escape From Mandrillia update for 22 January 2023
MINOR REBALANCE, SMALL FIXES
