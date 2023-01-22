0.6.16 Update - New Semi and Factories

Happy lunar new year! and thanks to everyone who helped with the test!

New Semi

Kuda is added to the Gu-Jwa Heavy Duty Shop

With a new 440HP Engine





Chris Goleador from Discord made a nice video of Kuda



New Gu-Jwa and farm fields on the east side of the island

Betty added new Factories and the good old Toy Factory is now expanded for easier parking

Pizza/Burger place now requires Cheese/Meat delivery from Gu-Jwa for a premium product







New Part install UI

Garage's part install UI is changed to make it easier to install the same part into multiple wheels



Changes

[AI] AI vehicle avoids rollback tow truck's bed while it's on the ground (Thanks to Tymo)

[AI] AI vehicle avoids going near wrecker vehicle when its siren is on (Thanks to Tymo)

[Delivery] Delivery drop zone is added to Pizza/Burger store

[Housing] You can now place a building in Gu-Jwa Housing area

[Optimize] Optimized texture pooling to avoid blurry textures (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[Sound] 3XXHP heavy duty/bus engine sound is changed

[Sound] Turbo intake sound is improved

[UI] 'Center on Player' button (Default 'C') is added to the world map (Thanks to Millan)

[Vehicle] Turbo lag is increased

[Vehicle] Radiator/Engine damage is reduced for bottom out

[Vehicle] Trailer hooking is smoothed (Thanks to Headhunter)

[Vehicle] Pulio's tow bar height is reduced (Thanks to Headhunter)

[Vehicle] Confirm dialog pops up when exiting from the vehicle while moving (Thanks to Forensics_knight)

[Vehicle] Vista's body color is now paint-able



[Vehicle] Soft Rev-Limiter is added (Thanks to Richeeze and Erick)

[World] Warehouse delivery interaction box is moved away from the building (Thanks to Mr. Sandman)

Bug Fixed

[Ambulance] Ambulance passenger randomly doesn't spawn (Thanks to catb0t)

[Bus] Bus passenger randomly doesn't spawn

[Delivery] Camera location reset after loading a cargo

[Delivery] Concrete/Sand/Fuel delivery doesn't show total payment (Thanks to AndrewHales)

[Delivery] Dropped cargo can be delivered with box/van-type cargo space (Thanks to StepArbiter)

[Item] Cannot drop the item at the slope (Thanks to StepArbiter)

[Item] Picking up items while driving is possible in multiplayer (Thanks to Grumps)

[Item] Utility box's inventory doesn't net-sync (Thanks to StepArbiter)

[Item] Camera collision was disabled during the placing an attachment part (Thanks to Skyver)

[Multiplayer] Cannot connect to Dedicated server over 20 players (Thanks to colin)

[Rendering] Texture blurring periodically while driving (Thanks to 8Sh1t, Grumps, and catb0t)

[Steam] Steam activates VR Mode (Thanks to CursedBeard, Reddington, SmallbutDeadly, Vyna, and catb0t)

[UI] Broken font for Polish, German, and Hungarian (Thanks to Artem2137, Itz_Mixon, M3mphistus, and Reyik)

[UI] Cannot select bus route with controller

[UI] Garage dyno UI changes while previewing transmission (Thanks to Pawz)

[UI] In game menu's player list doesn't scroll (Thanks to colin)

[UI] Laptime texts overlap (Thanks to moko256)

[UI] No crosshair in the world map while playing without a mouse (Thanks to HunkyDory)

[UI] Only one wheel highlights at the garage while selecting a group part (Thanks to Shevy)

[UI] Paint confirm dialog doesn't have a money icon (Thanks to moko256)

[UI] Vehicle delivery job icon doesn't show on the map (Thanks to Reddington)

[Vehicle] Cannot refuel vehicle when there are more than 2 vehicles around (Thanks to catb0t)

[Vehicle] Disabled mirror texture was too bright during the night (Thanks to majored1)

[Vehicle] Engine sound doesn't stop after turning off the engine (Thanks to Fuso)

[Vehicle] Fox's steering wheel clips when moving forward (Thanks to NorthHopper)

[Vehicle] Handbrake doesn't release after loading cargo with a controller (Thanks to AGES)

[Vehicle] Missing polygon at the A-pillar on Campy (Thanks to r0zen)

[Vehicle] Pulio's rear axle is too wide (Thanks to EricChen)

[Vehicle] Rent from player vehicle despawn when driver player disconnect (Thanks to colin)

[Vehicle] Rent from player vehicle duplicate after reconnect (Thanks to Grumps)

[Vehicle] Rollback tow truck's bed randomly doesn't net-sync

[Vehicle] Small cage trailer unstable while hooked with Kira Flatbed (Thanks to KaKatze)

[Vehicle] Tow to the nearest garage a trailer ends up heading backward (Thanks to [o_o])

[Vehicle] Trailer hook is too weak (Thanks to Grumps)

[Vehicle] Uninstalling suspension part applies to wrong slot (Thanks to [o_o])

[Vehicle] Vehicle on the rollback tow truck duplicates after reconnecting (Thanks to Grumps)

[Vehicle] Vehicle's sale price is different in the multiplayer (Thanks to catb0t)

[Vehicle] Zino's dashboard has a hole while not driving it

[Vehicle] Cannot spawn trailers at the Gang-Jung warehouse (Thanks to Llama)

[Vehicle] Nimo doesn't drive straight and turns left slightly (Thanks to Badji85)

[Vehicle] Compacty is not spawned at the Heavy Duty Shop dealership (Thanks to catb0t)

[World] Roadside rocks explode by themselves near Gu-Jwa (Thanks to Ghostly20)

[World] Long bench has only 2seats instead of 3 (Thanks to Reyik)