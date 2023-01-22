Version 0.660

🎯 [Continuum Challenges] Continuum Challenges are now available in the beta test branch from the new station platform in Reginald (waypoint 1 in Act 1)! Each challenge provide fixed player buffs such as bonus skill points when completed. Beware: If you die during the challenge, you need to restart it completely. Unlock them by completing a Continuum Event (any - you need to do this again even if you have completed a Continuum Event pre this patch).

🎯 [UI] Items are now enlarged when highlighted in the inventory/storage etc.

🎯 [Misc] A new kind of elite enemy weapon has been added.

🎯 [Balance] Elites in Continuum XL have fewer 360 degree-type weapons.

🎯 [Balance] The Founders skill "Flux Deflector" has been buffed.