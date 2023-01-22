It's always after the test that you remember what to do.

Have you ever realized the solution to a problem as soon as you left a classroom?

Well, that's how I felt a few moments ago. But that's good! That means we can have another update!

Beau & Bow Birthday Lunar New Year Update #2!

Bug fixes:

I found the source of the known audio problem. Some levels had an older audio check active alongside a newer audio check. This caused a hiccup where the first note would be played twice when starting that level. The problem should be fixed for good now, but if you happen across it, let me know.

There was also a new oversight found when finishing the game and starting a new game. The player would retain their old health and number of continues from the final boss level. This has now been fixed.

Extra Information:

I forgot to mention that I moved a few NPCs, and I updated the terrain at the end of the first level.

As always, thank you for your continued support of Beau & Bow!