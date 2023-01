Share · View all patches · Build 10376958 · Last edited 22 January 2023 – 11:52:17 UTC by Wendy

[ + ] Added several spawn points for items

[ + ] Smoothed animations for interactable objects

[ + ] New note in the spawn room

[ ! ] Fixed bug when you could not insert battery into the garage remote

[ ! ] Fixed minor network related bugs

[ ~ ] Sprint speed increased

[ thing I'm working on ]

[ ? ] possible revive system

[ ? ] crouching system

[ ? ] graphics adjustments in the settings

[ ? ] in game sounds adjustments ( not menu )

[ ? ] new ghost event