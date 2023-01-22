1-22 optimization and BUG repair

BUG bridge not showing on minimap

Optimization: blueprint construction, continuous placement

Optimization: Quarry points can be built on the edge of the map

Optimization: Animals that are not in the pasture are forbidden to defecate

Optimization: The shelf can be connected to the product of the production facility associated with it, even if the shelf is not set to store this kind of item

Value: Reduce movement acceleration on dirt roads to 1.25, and stone roads to 1.5

BUG: When the construction task has reached 100% but has not been switched to the completed state, if the archive is saved, the archive may not be loaded

Value: Split coffee, chocolate, coffee beans, and cocoa beans into 4 categories

Guidance: There will be monsters in the mine, and when it is demolished, give a reminder

BUG: Fishermen don't fish