领地：种田与征战 update for 22 January 2023

1-22 optimization and BUG repair

领地：种田与征战 update for 22 January 2023

Build 10376949

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG bridge not showing on minimap
Optimization: blueprint construction, continuous placement
Optimization: Quarry points can be built on the edge of the map
Optimization: Animals that are not in the pasture are forbidden to defecate
Optimization: The shelf can be connected to the product of the production facility associated with it, even if the shelf is not set to store this kind of item
Value: Reduce movement acceleration on dirt roads to 1.25, and stone roads to 1.5
BUG: When the construction task has reached 100% but has not been switched to the completed state, if the archive is saved, the archive may not be loaded
Value: Split coffee, chocolate, coffee beans, and cocoa beans into 4 categories
Guidance: There will be monsters in the mine, and when it is demolished, give a reminder
BUG: Fishermen don't fish

