BUG bridge not showing on minimap
Optimization: blueprint construction, continuous placement
Optimization: Quarry points can be built on the edge of the map
Optimization: Animals that are not in the pasture are forbidden to defecate
Optimization: The shelf can be connected to the product of the production facility associated with it, even if the shelf is not set to store this kind of item
Value: Reduce movement acceleration on dirt roads to 1.25, and stone roads to 1.5
BUG: When the construction task has reached 100% but has not been switched to the completed state, if the archive is saved, the archive may not be loaded
Value: Split coffee, chocolate, coffee beans, and cocoa beans into 4 categories
Guidance: There will be monsters in the mine, and when it is demolished, give a reminder
BUG: Fishermen don't fish
领地：种田与征战 update for 22 January 2023
1-22 optimization and BUG repair
BUG bridge not showing on minimap
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update