Build 10376918 · Last edited 22 January 2023

Hey folks!

This patch fixes a very rare issue related to enemy AI.

Version 1.4.0.3:

fixed a bug related to the "run from grenade" NPC state, the grenade being removed mid-cutscene, and the NPC not falling back to the combat state as a result

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!