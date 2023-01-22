 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Half-Life 2: VR Mod update for 22 January 2023

January Update Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10376892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where pulling the pistol slide or SMG charging handle might fail to chamber a new round
  • Added a checkbox to the controls option to toggle double-tap sprinting

Changed files in this update

Half-Life 2: VR Depot 658921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link