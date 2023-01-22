- Fixed an issue where pulling the pistol slide or SMG charging handle might fail to chamber a new round
- Added a checkbox to the controls option to toggle double-tap sprinting
Half-Life 2: VR Mod update for 22 January 2023
January Update Hotfix 2
