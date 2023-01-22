 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

她的脚 update for 22 January 2023

[Added "Psychological Test"; Chapter 3 Preview]

Share · View all patches · Build 10376721 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

· Added a "psychological test" so players can learn more quickly if the game is right for them.
· Chapter 3, which will be updated in the next few days, is a story about real estate agents.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2267591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link