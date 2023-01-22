- Fixed an issue that was limiting the amount of servers listed and causing shutdowns.
- Fixed a bug that showed black bars in the main menu for some players.
- Stopped VHS effects from resetting every time a new level is started.
Escape the Backrooms update for 22 January 2023
Hotfix #9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
