Escape the Backrooms update for 22 January 2023

Hotfix #9

Build 10376688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that was limiting the amount of servers listed and causing shutdowns.
  • Fixed a bug that showed black bars in the main menu for some players.
  • Stopped VHS effects from resetting every time a new level is started.

