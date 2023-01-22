 Skip to content

The Lost Condor update for 22 January 2023

The Game is updated, old version is still playable.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have updated the game.

  1. All light settings have been changed. Shadows have been turned on.
  2. Minor changes were made to textures for better blending with the environment.
  3. New visual effects.
  4. Character jump height has been increased.

The original version of the game that I released on Jan 6th will not be removed, it is still available in the beta section.

How to switch to the older original version of the game:

"To switch to a custom branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game from the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.
Your beta should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"

See Jan 17th post for video instructions on how to use it.

