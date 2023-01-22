New Client Build 1.0.11.0

Updates and Changes
- New Crafting Menu: New 6 hour rotating shop. The shop features 1 card of each rarity. You should not see cards you already own 4 of and cards you just saw in the last shop. You can only buy 1 of the card per shop rotation.
- Updated timers for Missions & Login Rewards to reset at 00:00 UTC
- Updated some AI behavior to fix scoring on certain things
- Updated crystal max loss/gains to 35
- Chain Lightning is now banished after playing it. Fetch and Recycle made it a bit OP and didn't require you to actually run multiple copies of it.
- Casual now has MMR restrictions lifted
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Unsummon wasn't properly removing the card from the discard pile, allowing players to duplicate cards using Fetch
- Fixed an issue where Charm wasn't properly updating the Z-Layer of sprites (The charm bugs will never end!)
- Fixed an issue where sometimes units weren't properly updating their Z-Layer on the sprites after being spawned by Warlord
Known Issues
- Reconnecting to a match multiple times can cause issues
- Sometimes you can get locked out of your turn if the client fails to get a phase message from the server
- Rank is not synced properly on the leaderboard compared to what you see after a battle
Notes (wow new section!)
- Everyone will be getting 500 crafting shards to use in the new shop! If you've fallen victim to the old crafting shop then I know you'll appreciate this.
Changed files in this update