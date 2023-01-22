 Skip to content

Zorbus update for 22 January 2023

Update notes for release 58.1

  • Fixed a bug that could happen when autoexploring and "Auto use key on lock" setting was unchecked: autoexplore would not try to find alternative routes around a locked door. (thanks to Tempe for providing a save file)
  • Fixed a bug that could happen when "Stop (autopilot) when mildly hostile creatures are seen" setting was on. (thanks to Tempe for providing a save file)
  • The current Health / Stamina values after level up are now set to the same percentages of max Health / Stamina as they were before the level up. Previously the Health warning sometimes launched when the current Health of max Health percentage dropped under the warning threshold. So now there's a small boost to your current Health and Stamina on each level up.

