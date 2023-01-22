 Skip to content

UnrealGundy update for 22 January 2023

v1.34 Update

Build 10376219

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Options button on main menu removed,
The boss made harder.
Encrypted options files (what I could).
"Release Beta" changed to "Release" on main menu to reflect primary version.

