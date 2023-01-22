 Skip to content

SlasherRPG update for 22 January 2023

Update 22/1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  • Ability Request Lv
  • Resoruce Item Drop x1- x3
  • Update Weapon
  • Update Levelup Heal Hp - Mp
  • Monster Hp x2

Fix

  • Fix Save Game
  • Fix Cloth On Mainmenu
  • Fix Gathering system
  • Fix Forest Map

