Counterpact update for 22 January 2023

New Alpha Released: ALPHA_JANUARY_A

Counterpact update for 22 January 2023

New Alpha Released: ALPHA_JANUARY_A

Build 10376197

New Variety Gashapon Items:

  • Grave Fortune* (Common Holiday Weapon Skin for Hypnotic Chain)
  • Quick Thinking* (Common Holiday Outfit)
  • Friendly Lantern* (Common Holiday Pet)
  • Mandarin Mandarine* (Common Holiday Pet)
  • Wǔshī* (Rare Holiday Chair)

* These items will only be available during the Lunar New Year event, which will run from January 22 UTC to February 5 UTC.

Bug Fixes:

  • Static charge effects are now properly synchronized.

Miscellaneous:

  • Chat messages now have a maximum length of 150 characters.
  • Counterpact accounts can now be recovered in the case of a forgotten password.

Due to various factors, this year's Lunar New Year event is small and will not feature a metagame. Next year's Lunar New Year event will be larger and more comparable to events such as Halloween and the Festive Season.

