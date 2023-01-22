New Alpha Released: ALPHA_JANUARY_A

New Variety Gashapon Items:
- Grave Fortune* (Common Holiday Weapon Skin for Hypnotic Chain)
- Quick Thinking* (Common Holiday Outfit)
- Friendly Lantern* (Common Holiday Pet)
- Mandarin Mandarine* (Common Holiday Pet)
- Wǔshī* (Rare Holiday Chair)
* These items will only be available during the Lunar New Year event, which will run from January 22 UTC to February 5 UTC.
Bug Fixes:
- Static charge effects are now properly synchronized.
Miscellaneous:
- Chat messages now have a maximum length of 150 characters.
- Counterpact accounts can now be recovered in the case of a forgotten password.
Due to various factors, this year's Lunar New Year event is small and will not feature a metagame. Next year's Lunar New Year event will be larger and more comparable to events such as Halloween and the Festive Season.
Changed files in this update