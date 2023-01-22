Alpha 4.2 is now available! Here are the latest patch notes:
- IMPORTANT: this is a SAVE BREAKING update - previous game saves are not compatible with this game version
- Additional key bindings now available: spacebar and up to 6 additional mouse buttons
- Stone of Protection now blocks ALL harmful effects when hit by an enemy ability
- The tile-based effect of Explosive and Poison Essences is now a timed explosion
- Life Essences can now be applied to friendly creatures
- Reworked damage scaling and calculation so powerful abilities scale faster as player stats increase
- Venopod now does more damage but has a slightly longer cooldown
- Prevent very high level enemies from spawning in lower game levels
- Luxa gained after each level is now affected by the percentage of Health the Chrysalis lost
- Slightly increased the amount of Sylva produced by fields as the player progresses to higher game levels
- Tweaked cooldowns and damage of monster growths (Obelisk, Egg Vessicle, Tainted Stump) for better balance
- Fixed several bugs with Stealth (thanks Snorlaxxo)
- Several UI and menu fixes
- Many crash fixes (thanks to all playtesters, and congrats to Metalliferous for winning the Bugstalker Discord title!)
Changed files in this update