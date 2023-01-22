 Skip to content

Chrysalis Playtest update for 22 January 2023

Alpha 4.2 is now available

Build 10376088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alpha 4.2 is now available! Here are the latest patch notes:

  • IMPORTANT: this is a SAVE BREAKING update - previous game saves are not compatible with this game version
  • Additional key bindings now available: spacebar and up to 6 additional mouse buttons
  • Stone of Protection now blocks ALL harmful effects when hit by an enemy ability
  • The tile-based effect of Explosive and Poison Essences is now a timed explosion
  • Life Essences can now be applied to friendly creatures
  • Reworked damage scaling and calculation so powerful abilities scale faster as player stats increase
  • Venopod now does more damage but has a slightly longer cooldown
  • Prevent very high level enemies from spawning in lower game levels
  • Luxa gained after each level is now affected by the percentage of Health the Chrysalis lost
  • Slightly increased the amount of Sylva produced by fields as the player progresses to higher game levels
  • Tweaked cooldowns and damage of monster growths (Obelisk, Egg Vessicle, Tainted Stump) for better balance
  • Fixed several bugs with Stealth (thanks Snorlaxxo)
  • Several UI and menu fixes
  • Many crash fixes (thanks to all playtesters, and congrats to Metalliferous for winning the Bugstalker Discord title!)

Changed files in this update

Chrysalis Playtest Depot - Windows Depot 1805771
  • Loading history…
Chrysalis Playtest Depot - Linux Depot 1805772
  • Loading history…
