Nevergrind Online update for 22 January 2023

Added Ranger's exceptional Zarth set items

Last edited by Wendy

• Added Ranger's exceptional Zarth set items.
• Fixed a bug with exceptional Recurve Bows. They were supposed to be renamed to Recurve Barebow, but the name was not updated. This is reflected in its unique item, Featherdraw, also.

