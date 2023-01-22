 Skip to content

DarkStory Online update for 22 January 2023

Monthly Promotion: Trikum Mask

DarkStory Online update for 22 January 2023 · Build 10376069

Patchnotes via Steam Community

JANUARY MONTHLY PROMOTION

**For an extended period, the Trikos from Goldum have ceased transforming into walking souls upon drying. However, a druid has recently emerged from the forest, utilizing earth and light elements to revive the Trikos seeds. It raises the question of the druid's intent, specifically whether they aim to assemble an army of souls.

Purchase a +1050 Game Card and get for FREE an exclusive Treeko Mask

Also, if you purchase a 5400 Game Card you will get this bundle for FREE:

x1 Treeko Mask (Unique)
x4 2023 January Gift Box (Trikum Mask)

**

