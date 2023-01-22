Tutorial Overhaul (v00.01.31)

Over the last days I heard from a lot of players struggling with understanding the game and its core mechanics. In order to counter that a little bit until the UI is fully capable of showing everything in detail, I've made the ingame tutorial much more comprehensive and it should now give clearer instructions about how stuff is done in the game.

Additionally, I also made a Quick Start Videoguide you can watch, where I show common game mechanics to jumpstart you into actual playing the game as it's meant to be

Also, in case you're stuck somewhere or have questions, don't hesitate to join the games discord, I'll be happy to help or improve the game when an issue comes apparent :-)

v00.01.31

Features:

Completely overhauled ingame tutorial. More failproof. More tutorial!

New VIDEO Guide available which shows basic game mechanics

Bugfixes:

Agents now avoid standing on fields where a block will be built - this avoids teleporting of Villagers

Repeating orders in workshops now count the yield and not the amount of orders fulfilled

Notification Bar on the right will not longer block the mouse

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-31.18/