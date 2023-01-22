v2.1.0.2 patch

-reworked lizard so they don't crash the game

-fixed malicindex lore entries not showing the rest of the text after quotation marks

-hotel area now resets subfloors upon entering so you're not stuck in an endless loop

-fixed the ticking noise that occurs when starting a run (something i tested out and forgot to remove)

-fixed marmazon shop prices showing up as undefined

-fixed conversations getting mixed up if talking to an npc in the office safe room

-reworked AR-AK Droid's movement and buffed their attacks a bit

two bug fix patches in one day

