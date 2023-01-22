 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Malice update for 22 January 2023

v2.1.0.2 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10376018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-reworked lizard so they don't crash the game
-fixed malicindex lore entries not showing the rest of the text after quotation marks
-hotel area now resets subfloors upon entering so you're not stuck in an endless loop
-fixed the ticking noise that occurs when starting a run (something i tested out and forgot to remove)
-fixed marmazon shop prices showing up as undefined
-fixed conversations getting mixed up if talking to an npc in the office safe room
-reworked AR-AK Droid's movement and buffed their attacks a bit

two bug fix patches in one day

Changed files in this update

Depot 2157061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link