v2.1.0.2 patch

-reworked lizard so they don't crash the game
-fixed malicindex lore entries not showing the rest of the text after quotation marks
-hotel area now resets subfloors upon entering so you're not stuck in an endless loop
-fixed the ticking noise that occurs when starting a run (something i tested out and forgot to remove)
-fixed marmazon shop prices showing up as undefined
-fixed conversations getting mixed up if talking to an npc in the office safe room
-reworked AR-AK Droid's movement and buffed their attacks a bit
two bug fix patches in one day
Changed files in this update