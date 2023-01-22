Enemy Spawning Update and more...

Big Enemy Spawning Update:

Up to 4 enemies can now be spawned in non-boss encounters

1 enemy is added for every odd player in combat

Leaving Combat and joining doesn’t eat an available space. Players will be inserted into the appropriate place in the turn order if that take a spot that was previously held by a player that left the combat encounter

Bosses now have scaling HP, Dire wolf now summons up to 3 pups

Wolf Pups cannot be brought in with Pack Tactics if they are immobilized

Players cannot be brought in with Helping Hand if they are immobilized

Enemies now pass their turn when they die from a status effect

Preserve empty space in the turn order window when an enemy dies to more clearly show which enemy is which based on their position in the info window