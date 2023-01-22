0.69.3 Update List

This update mainly buffs the attributes of most weapons and bullets to increase the appearance rate of these weapons and bullets, and also improves the clearance rate in high difficulty modes.

Weapon

Modified Automatic Rifle damage increased to 6 (4→6).

Automatic Rifle damage increased to 4 (2→4).

Auto Rifle shot offset reduced to 15 (20 → 15).

Assault Rifle shot offset reduced to 14 (15 → 14).

Gatling shot offset reduced to 50 (60 → 50).

Heavy Machinegun shot offset reduced to 40 (50 → 40).

Magnet Gun damage increased to 10 (5 → 10).

Power Gun damage increased to 10 (5 → 10).

Light SMG shot offset reduced to 12 (15 → 12).

Bionic SMG shot offset reduced to 17 (20→17).

UZI power-up speed reduced to 16 (17→16).

Firework Gun damage reduced to 5 (10→5).

bullet