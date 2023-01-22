Extra content

Hi there!
Saffron Fields is back with new content!
- Improved physics fairness (jumps, ground friction, impulses)
- Bullet time for tricks and accessibility
- And most importantly, 3 new rare mobs on every game arena!
Hope you enjoy, and be safe
