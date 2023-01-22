 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saffron Fields update for 22 January 2023

Extra content

Share · View all patches · Build 10375773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there!

Saffron Fields is back with new content!

  • Improved physics fairness (jumps, ground friction, impulses)
  • Bullet time for tricks and accessibility
  • And most importantly, 3 new rare mobs on every game arena!

Hope you enjoy, and be safe

Changed files in this update

Saffron Fields Content Depot 1768661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link