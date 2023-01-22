Release 1.3.0 published to beta branch for testing

We just pushed an updated build of Entropy : Zero 2 to a new release branch for testing. (Release-1.3)

The most notable change is a workshop upload tool. From the main menu, there is an option called "Workshop Publisher" which opens a menu that can be used to create and manage workshop addons. Besides that, the maximum FOV has been adjusted to 110. Most of the other changes are code changes internal to the team for future use, but they may still be of interest to mappers.

Changelog:

Workshop upload tool accessible by the main menu (https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/172)

Maximum FOV is 110 instead of 90 (https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/166)

Improved Pulse Pistol for NPCs

Added flechette shotgun weapon (unused)

Added stasis grenade weapon (unused)

Pulse pistols used by NPCs work more similarly to the players'

Changed max pulse pistol ammo to 0 (so the player can't pick up ammo from dropped pulse pistols)

Pulse pistols dropped by NPCs regenerate the player's suit

Metrocops can switch between ranged weapons and stunsticks (unused)

Known Issues:

Workshop item preview images do not show up in the workshop upload tool. This is because the EZ2 team has not yet added the code library for image decompression. This will be addressed in a subsequent update.

Information

If you would like to test out this new update, please set your Entropy : Zero 2 beta branch to "release-1.3". For more information about upcoming beta branches, please check out our Entropy : Zero 2 version guide.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2861987007

If you do opt into the branch, please let us know if you run into any problems! Hopefully in the near future we can publish this version to the default branch. Thanks!