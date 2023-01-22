Update v0.0.10: Conference history, balance, and bug fixes

This update has a few new updates to the UI, some balance adjustments, and some bug fixes.

The one big update to the UI is conference history, which can be accessed on the League History page. Now you can filter for each conference and see the conference champion, conference POTY and other awards, and final rankings for all teams in the conference.

The full list of changes are found below:

Add Conference History table, in 'League History' page

Adjusted attributes to make certain offense positions better at block shedding, and defense better at blocking, to be more realistic

Adjusted award scores to favor QBs slightly less

Adjusted coach hiring logic to slightly reduce poaching of user coaches to other coordinator roles, and other minor changes

Made freshmen less likely to transfer, especially for OL and DL

Reduced coach integrity gain per year if over 75

Adjusted several booster gift conditions, including defense turnovers and sacks to be more achievable

Reduced chance for non-starters to have their injury increased from major to severe

Added position and team filters to Hall of Fame page

Added receiving targets to stats that are shown in player promises and depth chart

Adjusted field goal kicking percentages

Added a few tooltips to make some mechanics more clear

Fixed bug with 8 team playoff when more than 6 conferences are in the league

Thanks again for playing!