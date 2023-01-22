Update v0.0.10: Conference history, balance, and bug fixes

This update has a few new updates to the UI, some balance adjustments, and some bug fixes.
The one big update to the UI is conference history, which can be accessed on the League History page. Now you can filter for each conference and see the conference champion, conference POTY and other awards, and final rankings for all teams in the conference.
The full list of changes are found below:
- Add Conference History table, in 'League History' page
- Adjusted attributes to make certain offense positions better at block shedding, and defense better at blocking, to be more realistic
- Adjusted award scores to favor QBs slightly less
- Adjusted coach hiring logic to slightly reduce poaching of user coaches to other coordinator roles, and other minor changes
- Made freshmen less likely to transfer, especially for OL and DL
- Reduced coach integrity gain per year if over 75
- Adjusted several booster gift conditions, including defense turnovers and sacks to be more achievable
- Reduced chance for non-starters to have their injury increased from major to severe
- Added position and team filters to Hall of Fame page
- Added receiving targets to stats that are shown in player promises and depth chart
- Adjusted field goal kicking percentages
- Added a few tooltips to make some mechanics more clear
- Fixed bug with 8 team playoff when more than 6 conferences are in the league
Thanks again for playing!
Changed files in this update