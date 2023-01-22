Update 75 - Online Singleplayer and More...

Hey Everyone,
Today`s milestone update brings first major new feature - addition of online singleplayer. Online singleplayer mode allows you to explore the game world on you own without other players. However, the online features are there to help you. Such as - your progress is stored online, allowing you to play from any computer. You can access in-game chat to ask other players or Moderator questions. Moderators are also available to help you if you encounter some rare bug or a problem.
This update also brings several important fixes – mainly fixing various issues with player progress sometimes not saving. We also added some new base building materials, now available to craft or buy.
Thanks so much for everyone
s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. Meanwhile we are two updates away from getting foundation of the game fully polished, then we can finally add offline singleplayer and game hosting without mySQL. Once thats done we`ll focus on quality of life improvements, better graphics, new equipment and vehicles, and a lot of new content for mid to late game. All of this is coming our way over the next couple of weeks.
Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.75 in the main menu bottom left corner
Now, lets take a look at what out update 0.75 has in store, Patch notes are a bit short today, as singleplayer online is the biggest part.
- Added online singleplayer mode
- Add ability for Moderators to assist players in online singleplayer mode
- Fixed all instances of player progress not saving any every game mode
- Fixed issues with players character rarely completely disappearing – asking to create a new one
- Fixed rare issue with player spawning in a middle of space in case of internet disconnection during loading screen
- Concrete Ceiling and Fence is now craftable and available for placement
- Fixes Cassius – players can fly to it now safely, it would stop flying into the planet at high speeds
- Improved our swear words filter to keep chat cleaner
- Disabled base building component fence and wood gate as it wasn`t peaceable
- Fixed various items not working properly: solar noodles, simple backpack, blue beanie
- Fixed issues when trying to self host with errors referencing bounties_collected and death_count
Changed files in this update