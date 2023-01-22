 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Power of Ten update for 22 January 2023

Couple more fixes (1.0.7)

Share · View all patches · Build 10375681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Restored rerolling of upgrades (was only supposed to be taken away from green and yellow upgrades not ALL upgrades)
  • Fixed a bug with ancient ruins (hopefully for good this time)
  • Fixed a bug with the mini map not opening until you interact with a warp gate in certain scenarios

Changed files in this update

Power of Ten Windows Depot 1319551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link