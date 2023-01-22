- Restored rerolling of upgrades (was only supposed to be taken away from green and yellow upgrades not ALL upgrades)
- Fixed a bug with ancient ruins (hopefully for good this time)
- Fixed a bug with the mini map not opening until you interact with a warp gate in certain scenarios
Power of Ten update for 22 January 2023
Couple more fixes (1.0.7)
