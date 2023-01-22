Update 3.1 Small Bugfixes

Fixed: Issue causing players to be able to get outside of the playable area in the first area.

Fixed: Player not being able to move after reading the letter in the parents' bedroom.

Regarding, some people saying there save games got deleted, while I am sorry this has happened, but to clarify how this works:

Yes, Saving the game does work as intended. As this game uses level streaming, during different areas, the loading screen is to there to hide the transition. Upon each level transition where the player saved last would override the player's location in the new level causing the game to break. To combat this the save gets deleted every level transition in order to correctly spawn the character.

While this might be annoying to some, if you loaded a new area (seen the loading screen) you would need to save again before getting off.

