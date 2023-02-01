Share · View all patches · Build 10375611 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 20:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Firework Simulator is out now!

The fireworks are based on real fireworks. The designs and themes were mostly random (Heli-Witch??) except some were based on certain games:

Also make sure to note that the bee firework says “Bee Cool” on it.