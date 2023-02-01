Firework Simulator is out now!
The fireworks are based on real fireworks. The designs and themes were mostly random (Heli-Witch??) except some were based on certain games:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1906750/view/6935014076581319257
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1963180/view/3655267554763816876
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2098470/view/5254045511866253038
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2129860/view/6056812146111530821
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2145300/view/6935014076595677012
Also make sure to note that the bee firework says “Bee Cool” on it.