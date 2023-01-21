Update 0.3.7

Hi to all,

ADD

I added back the FirstMap map. But it is half-empty again. It does not matter. I will fill it again.

Already in it you can collect raw materials, build and everything you are used to.

Don't go to the edge of the map into the water! You will fall and fall........

AirDrop - Changed the appearance and style of functionality. AirDrop is already falling from a plane flying over the map :)

It randomly throws AirDrop on its route at a timed interval.

AirDrop now has sound notifications. You'll hear "AIRCRAFT" every time you launch AirDrop

AirDrop already has navigation labels. So everyone is warned. Will there be battles? :D

We have removed "Fiats" and Buggys for now. They are left in the Tutorial map.

They make a big bug in multiplayer. They won't be on maps until the issues are fixed.

CoOpEscape Map: Not finished - I'm constantly improving it.

I improved the 1VS1 map. It is for up to 8 players. It's DeathMatch style. It doesn't have wheels etc.

Or create your own rules :)

For fun, we added moving targets to it.

I wish you a lot of fun.

FussyCraft