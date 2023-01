Share · View all patches · Build 10375472 · Last edited 22 January 2023 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Added some new noise/hatching vfx to improve white balance after recent visual updates.

The remove glow setting has been removed and replaced with remove hatch.

Also, adjusted some glow and lighting settings with the new visual tweaks to improve fps. This causes no visual changes, the lighting was simply depreciated after 2.7.0's visual updates.

As always if you find any bugs or performance issues let me know by opening an issue on the Steam forums.

Thanks!