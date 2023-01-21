Chapter 3 is Released!

Hey everyone!

Chapter 3 of My Mad Scientist Roommate Turned Me Into Her Personal Robotic Battle Maiden?!? is now available!

This is a really big update that adds 14 new in-game days, or about four hours worth of content. S.E.R.A. and her friends have arrived in Rhyolite Woods, where they go to battle with the fearsome magic user Queen Iliana. Also Ellie gets turned into a cat!

Not only have we added new story content, but we've also listened to feedback and made some tweaks to boss health values in Chapter 1 and 2. The full list of changes is below:

A brand new dungeon, Rhyolite Woods

17 new Heart Beat events

New voice lines and attack animations for Neko Ellie

3 new shops, and new food animations

12 new enemy types

A boss battle against Queen Iliana featuring new boss mechanics

Updated battle sprite for Kathy featuring entirely redrawn attacks and animations

Two new character sprites (One for a returning character, another for a new character)

If you've got any feedback or thought the game was too hard/difficult, just let us know in the discussion boards! So far the reception to the game has been extremely positive, but we're working hard to make the game as good as it possibly can be.

Thanks again, and enjoy Chapter 3!

Cheers

Lach : )