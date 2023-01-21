 Skip to content

Confabulation update for 21 January 2023

Patch 1.0.13 - Difficulty Adjustments

Normal Difficulty Changes:

  • Increased time before object changes can occur by 30 seconds.
  • Increased the time in between object changes slightly.
  • Increased the sanity regained for correcting changed objects slightly.

