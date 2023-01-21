Patch 1.0.13 - Difficulty Adjustments

Normal Difficulty Changes:
- Increased time before object changes can occur by 30 seconds.
- Increased the time in between object changes slightly.
- Increased the sanity regained for correcting changed objects slightly.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Normal Difficulty Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update