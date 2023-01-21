 Skip to content

SailSim update for 21 January 2023

Leader Boards & Achievements

Build 10375398

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I finally made the system for Achievements and Leader Boards work. Now we can all see who is better than the rest :)

There are very few things now but i shall make a complete list in the upcoming days now that the system works. Time for bed :)

Changed files in this update

