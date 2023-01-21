 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cambrian Dawn update for 21 January 2023

The Bivalved Brigands Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10375343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Following up on the previous patch comes the game's latest new update "Bivalved Brigands"!

This update contains numerous new species:

Most notably is the namesake of the update, the Isoxys!!!!

The Isoxys comes in three distinctive variants, with each being just as deadly. Isoxys are armed with a pair of razor sharp mandibles that are used to grip and slash prey with great force.

Next up is the ADORABLE Burgessia!

Bugessia are like a strange mix of horseshoe crab and pillbug, but regardless of looks they are just too cute!

The update also contains Aysheaia as an AI species (with 2 varieties to discover on the Red Algae Shallows)

Aysheaia are worm-like lobopods that trod along the seabed looking for scraps of food.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2211501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link