The Bivalved Brigands Update

Hello! Following up on the previous patch comes the game's latest new update "Bivalved Brigands"!
This update contains numerous new species:
Most notably is the namesake of the update, the Isoxys!!!!
The Isoxys comes in three distinctive variants, with each being just as deadly. Isoxys are armed with a pair of razor sharp mandibles that are used to grip and slash prey with great force.
Next up is the ADORABLE Burgessia!
Bugessia are like a strange mix of horseshoe crab and pillbug, but regardless of looks they are just too cute!
The update also contains Aysheaia as an AI species (with 2 varieties to discover on the Red Algae Shallows)
Aysheaia are worm-like lobopods that trod along the seabed looking for scraps of food.
Changed files in this update